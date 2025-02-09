February 8, 2025 at 8:47 pm

A Menards Worker Wasn’t Happy That He Had To Buy His Own Work Uniform. – ‘Costs more than I get paid an hour.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ll never understand this kind of stuff…

If someone works for a huge corporation worth ungodly amounts of money, why do they ask their employees to pay for their own uniforms?

That’s what happened to a Menards employee named Cramer and he took to TikTok to air his grievances.

Cramer wasn’t happy that he had to buy the uniform for his job at Menards, especially the company’s winter coat.

He told viewers, “They don’t give you any uniforms; you must pay for everything, even your box cutter measuring tape.”

Cramer said that he lives in Wisconsin, meaning that he’d have to buy a company jacket because of the frigid temperatures.

He said, “It would be different if I could wear my own jacket, but that goes against the dress code because the jacket has to have the label of the store on it. But I’m not buying a jacket that costs more than I get paid an hour.”

Cramer also pointed out that the CEO of Menards is worth $18.9 billion…

Ouch…

Check out what he had to say.

lord i have had enough of this job

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Doesn’t seem fair, does it?

