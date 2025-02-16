A Mysterious Freeloader Kept Adding Their Clothes To Her Load Of Laundry, So She Decided To Hold Them For Ransom

Laundromats are the scenario of many comedy show episodes, and this story makes it clear they were inspired by true events.

Someone kept adding their clothes to this woman’s load in her apartment’s communal laundry room, so she taught them a lesson through petty revenge.

Let’s see how she did it.

Laundry thief I live in an apartment where each floor has a communal laundry room with a couple of machines. If someone loses a sock or something, it’s common to see them just placed on top of the machines and whoever lost it will eventually come grab it. Also, loads are $4.25 (USD) between washing and drying, so I can almost understand where the thief is coming from later in the story, but still.

The issue was too annoying and unfair to ignore.

I was running a washing load, but the time had gone up by like 5 minutes. (which luckily did not cost me extra, but all my alarms were off and I had to reset them so I was already annoyed). I toss them in the dryer and am pretty sure there’s some items that are not mine, but decided that’s a later problem. When I sort through all the clothes in my apartment, there are at least 5 larger items (like shirts and pants), along with some socks that are definitely not mine.

The thief added their clothes to her load to save some money.

I imagine the thief expects their clothes to magically appear on the machines, but I was FURIOUS. My clothes were barely able to be considered dry and they messed with my routine (which is pretty important to me).

So she came up with a plan, too.

Luckily for me, the clothes happen to be in my size and half of them were pretty cute, so I just decide “whatever, I’ll steal back”.

Instead of their clothes being magically cleaned and dried for them I pulled a disappearing act instead. I still have one of those shirts, lol, a couple of them were really thin and see-through to the point I would feel bad donating it, so I ended up throwing some of it out.

This wasn’t the most honorable solution, but it solved the issue and certainly taught them a lesson.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader sympathizes.

Afterward, you can thank yourself for your service.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares an infuriating story.

Lesson learned.

Yup!

The freeloader got a dose of their own medicine.

And how can they really complain?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.