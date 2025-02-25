A Nissan Cube Owner Talked About The Car’s Various Weird Quirks
by Matthew Gilligan
Every car has its own quirks, but it sounds like the woman you’re about to hear from has a real doozy!
She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the strange issues her Nissan Cube has.
The woman said, “Do you think your car is a little quirky and has, you know, whatever? Let me show you up. I got a little Nissan Cube. None of the windows work, but that’s not what I’m talking about. There’s a bullet hole right here underneath this sticker, and it goes through, but again, not what we’re here to talk about.”
She continued, “Listen to the sound it makes when I lock it. Why does it do that?”
The TikTokker referred to the strange sound and said, “Oh, when you’re inside, like it can’t be that bad.”
She added, “I think I remember the guy telling me my actuator is broken, but I don’t know if that’s a real thing. Love her anyway. She gets me from point A to point B, even if she’s loud.”
Check out the video.
@yuckoline
my car auto locks too so the worst is when it gives someone a jumpscare when they are in the car with me…or when i’m going into school and EVERYONE in the parking lot looks at me confused AF…can’t blame them lol fypシ fyp
Now let’s see what viewers said about this.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker asked a question.
And this viewer is going through it, too.
Now, that is a weird car!
