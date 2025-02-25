A Nissan Cube Owner Talked About The Car’s Various Weird Quirks

Every car has its own quirks, but it sounds like the woman you’re about to hear from has a real doozy!

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers all about the strange issues her Nissan Cube has.

The woman said, “Do you think your car is a little quirky and has, you know, whatever? Let me show you up. I got a little Nissan Cube. None of the windows work, but that’s not what I’m talking about. There’s a bullet hole right here underneath this sticker, and it goes through, but again, not what we’re here to talk about.”

She continued, “Listen to the sound it makes when I lock it. Why does it do that?”

The TikTokker referred to the strange sound and said, “Oh, when you’re inside, like it can’t be that bad.”

She added, “I think I remember the guy telling me my actuator is broken, but I don’t know if that’s a real thing. Love her anyway. She gets me from point A to point B, even if she’s loud.”

Check out the video.

@yuckoline my car auto locks too so the worst is when it gives someone a jumpscare when they are in the car with me…or when i’m going into school and EVERYONE in the parking lot looks at me confused AF…can’t blame them lol fypシ fyp ♬ original sound – caroline

Now let’s see what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this viewer is going through it, too.

Now, that is a weird car!

