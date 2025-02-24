A Scammer Has Convinced His Aunt That She’s Her Favorite Author And Needs Help, But No One Can Convince Her It’s Not Real

It’s devastating when someone you love is about to ruin their life and there’s nothing more you can do to try to stop it.

See it play out in this family when a member is falling for a scam.

AITA for just leaving my aunt’s house after failing to convince her she’s being scammed My mom asked me to talk to my aunt about something. She said my aunt’s being scammed. Not a romance scam, though: she is convinced she’s talking to her favorite author who needs someone to pay her bills for her while she works on a new book. Mom said that since my aunt has no children of her own and I’m the closest thing she has to a son, she might listen to me.

But no dice, unfortunately…

I dropped by. Asked how she’s doing and then told her my mom told me about what’s been going on. My aunt muttered something about ‘meddling older sisters’ before telling me she appreciates my concern but there’s nothing to worry about. I told her that her favorite author sold more than 20 million copies in the US alone and had her works translated into more than 40 languages; she doesn’t need anyone paying her bills for her. But my aunt wouldn’t listen. I did not immediately give up. I told her I care about her and don’t want to see her scammed but she insisted it’s not a scam. She just made a lot of posts on social media about the books and the ‘author’ DM’d her to ask for money.

So he washes his hands of the matter.

I told her that’s exactly how these celebrity catfishes operate and even showed her the Catfishes channel on YouTube. She refused to watch any of the videos. After half an hour, I said ‘Okay. I’m going home now. See you later.’ When my mom asked why I came home so early, I told her I love my aunt but don’t know how I can convince someone who doesn’t want to be convinced. She said I shouldn’t give up so easily on someone I love.

Here is what folks are saying.

Also, her account should be set to flag major purchases for approval. A power of attorney could do this.

I’m skeptical, but it’s important there is a record.

Excellent idea. A lot of creators post about scamming impersonators.

That is so sad and stressful.

A nice idea! The worst that can happen is that the author will say no.

I have no time for scammers.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.