A Shopper Tried To Return An Amazon Item To Kohl’s And It Didn’t Go Well. – ‘I did this I was very embarrassed, and I’ll tell you why.’

Well, this didn’t go too well…

A woman named Katie took to TikTok to tell viewers about how a trip to Kohl’s to drop off a return for Amazon didn’t go as planned.

Katie said, “I’m sitting in the Kohl’s parking lot hyping myself up to walk in there and return a package because last time I did this I was very embarrassed, and I’ll tell you why.”

She explained that she wanted to return an Amazon package and she could either drop it off at a Kohls store for free or pay $1 to ship it back at a post office.

Katie told viewers, “I drive in, walk in with my good old, big old Amazon box and I say, ‘I’m here to return.'”

But things got complicated after that…

Katie said that the Kohl’s employee told her she couldn’t return the package there. The TikTokker tried to plead her case but the worker wouldn’t listen to her.

Katie said she ended up going to the post office and paying a buck to return the package and said, “Tell me why I was in Kohl’s the other day, and there was a line of people returning their Amazon packages.”

Good question…

Check out the video.

That went off the rails!

