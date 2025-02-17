February 17, 2025 at 2:47 pm

A Starbucks Customer Claims That Ordering A Certain Menu Item Is Very Awkward

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

Well, this is…awkward…

A woman named Olivia took to TikTok and said that she thinks ordering a particular item from the Starbucks menu is just plain AWKWARD.

Source: TikTok

Olivia ordered a “medicine ball,” but the real name of the Starbucks drink is a honey and citrus mint tea.

Source: TikTok

Olivia ordered the drink in a drive-thru and her text overlay reads, “Ordering a medicine ball will never not be awkward.”

And she looked pretty uncomfortable doing it…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@oliviatakau17

I hope you can feel the awkwardness through your phone screen🫶🏽✨ #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fypofficial

♬ original sound – oliviatakau17

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTok user offered a tip.

Source: TikTok

But she keeps on ordering them for some reason…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter