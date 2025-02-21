A Target Shopper Had A Good Laugh When She Tried To Get Assistance For Items That Were Locked Up

If you’re in the mood for a good chuckle today, this video’s for you!

A woman named Kim posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the humorous experience she had while shopping at a Target store.

Kim approached a statue of Bullseye, the Target mascot, that had a sign by it that reads, “Need help getting something unlocked? I can help!”

Kim jokingly said to the mascot, “Hi, can you help me get some toothpaste? Can you unlock it for me, please?”

Kim added, “Are you gonna unlock it or what? Why are you not moving? Stop ignoring me.”

LOL!

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Like people say, it’s hard to find good help these days.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.