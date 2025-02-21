February 21, 2025 at 2:47 am

A Target Shopper Had A Good Laugh When She Tried To Get Assistance For Items That Were Locked Up

If you’re in the mood for a good chuckle today, this video’s for you!

A woman named Kim posted a video on TikTok and showed folks the humorous experience she had while shopping at a Target store.

Source: TikTok

Kim approached a statue of Bullseye, the Target mascot, that had a sign by it that reads, “Need help getting something unlocked? I can help!”

Kim jokingly said to the mascot, “Hi, can you help me get some toothpaste? Can you unlock it for me, please?”

Source: TikTok

Kim added, “Are you gonna unlock it or what? Why are you not moving? Stop ignoring me.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Like people say, it’s hard to find good help these days.

