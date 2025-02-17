A Target Worker Sounded Off Against Customers Who Leave Random Items Around The Store

We’ve all done this before, but maybe it’s time to STOP.

I’m talking about leaving items at stores in random places.

Admit it, you’ve done it at least once or twice…

But we think you might not do it anymore after you watch this TikTok video.

It comes to us from a Target employee who didn’t hold back about how he feels when customers do this.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Oh it’s just one item, I’ll leave it here.”

The worker then leaves a Starbucks coffee drink in the wrong aisle to show what he has to deal with at work.

He then showed viewers a section of the store with all kinds of items that had been discarded by various customers in random sections.

He said, “This is what happens when you take items that you don’t want anymore and just shuck it on a random shelf, and then we have to pick it up, sort it and then put it back.”

Don’t do it!

Check out the video.

Don’t even think about doing this…

