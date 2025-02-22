A Waitress Explained Why Servers Should Be Nice To People At Their Co-Workers’ Tables

As my dad always says, it doesn’t cost anything to be nice to people.

And it sounds like there are more reasons than that to be nice to folks, too!

A waitress named Dev posted a video on TikTok and talked about why she thinks servers she be nice to people at tables that aren’t theirs when they’re working.

Dev said, “If you’re a server, let me tell you why you should always be nice to tables, even if they are not yours.”

She said that one of her co-workers was known for being rude and a family of four at a table was not happy with the service he was providing them with.

Dev said, “He was just not a good human being. He’s had a few complaints before.”

Eventually, a manager had to take over the table because the diners didn’t want to deal with the server anymore.

Dev said, “Every time I walked past them, I tried to take stuff off their table, gave them a smile. I was just trying to be kind to them.”

Dev said when the family was about to leave the restaurant, one of the children in the family stopped her. She explained, “He introduced me to his entire family and said, ‘You’ve been nothing but so kind.’ He said, ‘Instead of him, I want to give you the tip today.’”

Dev didn’t want to take the money, but the customer insisted and sent her $100 through CashApp.

Dev added that the other family members decided to chip in as well and said, “$100 from one brother, $100 from the other, $50 from the mom, and $50 from the dad. So $300 I made off of this table that I wasn’t even taking care of, just because I was kind to them.”

She told viewers, “Just a little word of advice: take care of tables even though they might not be yours.”

It pays to be nice!

