A Walmart Shopper Talked About The Different Brands Of Chili They Sell For Almost $6. – ‘Are you kidding me?’

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re a chili lover, you’re gonna want to listen up…

Because this guy is serious about it!

He posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the different brands of chili he came across while shopping at Walmart.

The man said, “Alright so look at these prices. So they’re gonna range in $2, $1. You got some here that are, you know, 2, 3 bucks.”

He showed viewers a can of Jack Link’s chili and said, “Then it gets up here into the $3. Wendy’s Chili is $4.42 and I was gonna make a video because I was like holy ****. Are you kidding me?”

He continued, “Steak ‘n Shake chili, is $5.12. But Skyline chili is $5.74.”

The man added, “And Skyline chili is the biggest trash I have ever had. That’s a hill I’ll *** on, and you Yankees can suck it.”

Tell us how you really feel, buddy…

Check out the video.

This is how viewers reacted.

One individual shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user didn’t hold back.

And this person spoke up.

There are a lot of chili options out there these days!

