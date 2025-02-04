‘She didn’t know what personal space was.’ – A Walmart Shopper Wasn’t Happy That Floorwalkers Followed His Kids Around the Store

There’s been a huge heaping helping of TikTok videos lately about floorwalkers, or store employees who follow customers around stores to make sure they’re not stealing.

But are some of these folks going too far?

A man doesn’t seem to be too happy with the phenomenon and she took to TikTok to explain why.

The video showed the man’s two young sons looking at toys in a store and a woman was near them, also looking at items on the shelves.

He said, “She appeared out of thin air like she didn’t know what personal space was. For a minute, I thought she was going to snatch [my son] up. I guess we’re supposed to believe she likes Hot Wheels, too.”

The dad then said, “I just wanted to show my boys the toy aisle. Now they’re getting treated like part of a high retail theft organization.”

He also showed viewers a man in the store and said, “This guy stopped me at the door and made me show my receipt.”

These folks need to BACK OFF.

