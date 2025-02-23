A Walmart Shopper Wasn’t Happy With The Size Of The Store’s Wrapping Paper Rolls

Shrinkflation is a real thing these days, and it’s not just food that’s being affected.

A woman named Miller posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too impressed when she went shopping for wrapping paper at a Walmart store.

Miller pointed to a roll of wrapping paper in the store and said, “I’m at Walmart and tell me real fast, how many presents can you wrap with that? All of these have, like, one wrapping around it. I’m actually seriously confused.”

In an email interview, Miller said, “I was trying to find one paper I used to wrap some gifts already because I like to keep the gifts the same paper if possible. I had gone back, like, three times and they were out of the pattern so that’s when I noticed the other options were as little as they were.”

She continued, “I kinda laughed at first. Like who would actually be able to wrap more than two presents with that? It’s so dumb to think about someone decided that was enough paper for one roll. I’d rather pay $10 for a thick roll and use it for every gift than $3 for that measly roll.”

Miller said other customers were also confused with the size of the rolls and she directed them to another aisle in the store with better options.

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I guess shrinkflation is affecting everything, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.