After Going Out To A Concert With A Friend And Splitting The Cost Of The Tickets And Uber Ride, Her Friend Said She Owes $10…But Her Math Was Wrong

AITA for not paying my friend back $10? My (35f) friend and I (35f) went to a show together. I was super excited about seeing the show and originally was going to go by myself but my friend decided the day before the show that she’d be able to join me. She asked for me to pay for her ticket and she’d pay me back when we got to the show. I agreed and just paid for her ticket.

The tickets cost $30 each without tax, fees etc. Before we got to the show I found out that we’d have to pay for valet parking if we parked at the show. Neither of us wanted to do that so she suggested that I drive to her place, we take an Uber from there and we split the cost of the Uber. I agreed but suggested that since she owed me $30 for the ticket I bought her to use that $30 for my half of the Uber so she didn’t have to pay me back.

She asked what if the Uber came up to more money and I said we’d split the difference and I’d pay the rest of my half. The Uber there cost $20 and the Uber going back to her place cost $30 totalling $50 all together. I had had a couple drinks at the show and was pretty tired, so when she showed me her math (she subtracted $30 from the $50 then split the remaining $20 in half) and told me I owed her $10, I agreed to it without thinking about it then left to go home. The next day she reminded me that I owed her $10, I realized that the math she applied was not the right math and told her. I reminded her that we agreed to split the Uber so I would have owed her money only if my half was over $30.

The math should have been (50 divided by 2=25) and since I only owed $25, not $30, I didn’t owe her an additional $10. After I said I wasn’t going to pay her the $10 she then texted me if I didn’t have the money I should have just said so. I replied, it’s not about the money, she applied the wrong math so I truly didn’t owe her anything. She then began to say that I was gaslighting her and taking advantage of her by making her pay for the whole Uber by herself.

I tried in multiple different ways to explain that this was not the case but she did not want to hear any of it and refused to talk to me about it. I called a mutual friend and the friend says I should have just paid her the $10 since I initially agreed to it which is why I think I may be the AH. AITA?

