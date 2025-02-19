Homeowner Listed Her House For Sale After Her Divorce, But She’s Not Sure She Wants To Sell To A Mutual Friend

When selling a home, getting the highest price possible is often the most important factor to consider, but not always.

What would you do if you were selling your house due to a divorce, and one of the bidders were former friends during your marriage?

That is the situation the woman in this story is in, and while she wants as much money as possible, she is also would rather not sell to them.

Check it out.

WIBTA if I didn’t sell my house to friends? My house is for sale. It’s being sold due to my marriage unexpectedly breaking down after I found out my husband – “Adam” – had been having a year long affair and when caught, moved out. Adam has been a real jerk in the aftermath – very justified, hostile and mean. It’s been awful. Did I mention we have two kids? They are 3 and 1.

What a jerk.

I was pregnant the entire time he cheated. I digress. The house is in my name and is operating under a private sale. And right now there are a few parties competing for it. I’ll sell it in the next 72 hours to clear our debts. Here’s the kicker: his best friend (his best man) and his wife want to buy it. But they didn’t tell me.

Maybe they just want to keep it all professional?

They had the estate agent tell me. These are people who i have called friends for a long time, but when this affair broke out, they were sympathetic but then vanished in the last 6 months. Ghosted me and the children – would be cordial when I ran into them, and I would be too – but other than that, no support. Now they are in a tight race with others to buy it and I find the entire scenario weird and deeply awkward. Why wouldn’t they just call and tell me beforehand?! Why get the agent to tell me? There’s better ways to go about this.

It would be awkward, especially if you ever had to go over there with the kids.

They aren’t bad people. Just awkward. This is so weird and emotional. But on a logical front, I want to sell this house to whomever will give me the most money. So the offers are coming in and they’re getting pretty tight money wise and similar in terms. I told the agent that someone needs to differentiate and make a bigger offer so that I’m not splitting hairs. I am reluctant to sell to them as it’s so weird and awkward. I feel like they’re dancing on the grave a bit.

Hopefully the other bidders come through.

I really want these other bidders I don’t know to get it because I don’t want to make a decision. I don’t really see these friends anymore – my husband does – and I can see it for what it is, despite it being really disappointing by them. Would I be wrong if I went with these other people if the offers and terms were practically the same? WIBTA?

No, I wouldn’t want to sell to them either as that could get weird.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This is a good point to consider.

This commenter wants to make a jab at the former friends.

Yup, take the offer she wants.

Here is someone who says not to insult either party.

This person says to sell to the highest bidder.

This is an awkward situation no matter what she chooses.

I feel badly for her, for sure.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.