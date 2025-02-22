Her Neighbor Repeatedly Asked Her To Keep Her Young Crying Daughter Quiet, So She Told Him Off And Slammed The Door In His Face

When you live in an apartment building, there will be times when you can hear your neighbors and that is just part of life.

What would you do if your neighbors asked you to keep the noise down because occasionally your toddler would cry, especially when sick?

That is what happened to the person in this story, so she yelled at the neighbor for being unreasonable and slammed the door in his face.

Check it out.

AITA for slamming the door in my neighbor’s face? So just for some context, Me (27f) and my partner (27m) have an 18 month old daughter. We live in a top floor flat in the south of England & have lived here for 3 and a half years. Our previous neighbors below me moved about 5/6 months ago and we now have new neighbors. They are a couple in their early-mid 20s I’d say for the purpose of the story I’ll call them John & Jane. We had seen them a few times in passing on the stairwell & they seemed nice enough.

A month or so ago, Jane knocked on the door & asked if it’s possible that we could keep the noise to a minimum as she works from home & can hear sounds in her living room & is trying to work. I told her I would do my best to accommodate her however I have a toddler that doesn’t understand how to be quiet really so that may not always be possible. She seemed okay with that answer & went back downstairs.

I have begun to place thick blankets on the floor in the living room and her bedroom to hopefully mitigate the sounds and until recent I thought it was fine. Well recently my daughter has been sick with a chest infection & it’s been a rough time while she gets better. Last week John came up and knocked on the door and began to complain about the noise again. I informed him that I’ve been trying my best to keep the noise down while she’s playing but there is only so much I can do. He then proceeds to tell me that that’s not the issue but my daughter crying is. I told him that I’m really sorry but she’s been unwell and I can’t stop her from crying when she’s not feeling well.

I explained that it’s not something I can control and I’m doing what I can because she’s just not sleeping. He wasn’t happy with the answer I gave him and started off on a tirade of really horrible things calling me all the names under the sun and saying that I must be a bad parent if I can’t comfort her enough for her to stop crying. I lost it and told him that I refuse to be spoken to that way and that I have been more than accommodating to him and Jane when it comes to my daughter playing and that I’m sorry that I cannot control when my daughter cries. That I’m doing the best I can and I wish I was also getting more rest.

I then proceeded to call him a few more colorful names myself and slammed the door in his face. My partner was at work so I called a friend of mine who said that although he agreed with me I shouldn’t have slammed the door in his face. That I should have tried to be more respectful of him and that I should knock downstairs and apologize to him. AITA?

