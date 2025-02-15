After Moving To Philly, A Guy Hosts A Superbowl Watch Party At His New Place. But His “Eagles Fans Only” Rule Has Hurt His Best Friends’ Feelings
For football fans and non-football fans alike, the Super Bowl is a big deal.
And when it comes to Super Bowl watch parties, it’s usually the case of ‘the more the merrier’, allowing everyone to get together for the occasion.
But not for the guy in this story.
He managed his watch party with so much attention to detail, that he ended up hurting two of his closest friends in the process.
Read on to find out how his overbearing party planning pushed his pals away.
AITA for not inviting two close friends to my Eagles watch party
I am 31, and have just moved into my own apartment in Philly.
It’s not a small apartment but it’s by no means big.
It’s 670 square feet with a small office, a small bedroom, one bathroom, and a living area that includes the kitchen.
In my living area, I don’t have much seating.
I have a three seat recliner couch, two counter stools, and a small dining table with two chairs.
This is where the drama started.
With the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl, I wanted to host an Eagles watch party with my friends.
I figured I should host since most of them live over in NJ, and in the event that the Eagles win, I’m only about six blocks from City Hall,.
Making it easy to walk down there to celebrate with the rest of the city.
When it came to inviting people, l invited a total of ten (I knew one friend and his girlfriend had other plans, so they wouldn’t come).
So only eight would be showing up (a total of nine including myself).
Some of them aren’t my closest friends, but I watch a decent number of games with them and even tailgate with them occasionally.
Plus, they’re all Eagles fans.
Let’s see how this situation got messy.
I didn’t invite two of my very close friends because one is a Packers fan and the other is a Patriots fan.
Also, one is married, and the other has a girlfriend.
Given my limited space and seating, and the fact that neither of them are Eagles fans, I didn’t invite them since they would take up four seats as I’d have to invite their significant others as well.
Read on to find out how the guy and his friends felt about their lack of invitation.
I felt a little guilty, but it seemed logical since I don’t really have the space, and they wouldn’t be as invested in the game as the rest of the guests.
But now they’re both fairly upset about this.
AlTA?
There is never an obligation to invite anyone over, for any reason.
But sometimes, it’s nice to communicate – and it seems like if this guy had explained his situation to his friends, they may have understood a little more.
Instead, they were left feeling pushed out and confused.
Let’s see what the people of Reddit thought about this.
This person understood why the guy’s friends might have been upset.
And others thought that his assumption was entirely incorrect.
Meanwhile, this Redditor had some clear words for the Eagles fan.
This guy could have totally invited his friends and everyone could have just made their peace with the close confines.
It seems like he might have been more interested in his new friends than his old ones.
It’s no wonder that his close friends, who found themselves shunned, were upset.
