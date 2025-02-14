She Wasn’t Invited To Her Brother’s Secret Wedding, But She Was Asked To Host Mom For Christmas At The Last Minute. So She Revealed That She Couldn’t And She Knew All About The Wedding.

Every family has drama, but sometimes it can get a little out of hand.

What would you do if your brother, who was a golden child, didn’t invite you to his wedding and then tried to get you to host your mom for the holidays at the last minute?

That is what happened to the sister in this story, so she put her mom in her place.

Let’s read all the details.

The tale of my brother’s completely open totally not secretwedding So my brother is the golden child and doesn’t like me. He pretends he does when my parents are around, so I still have to go to his and his kids birthdays and give them presents, or I’ll look like a bad person. Because he’s a golden child, you know he’ll eventually mess up. And boy did he.

He had his wedding during the pandemic in 2021 and didn’t invite me.

Not only no invite, but also a secret?

And he told everyone to keep the wedding a secret because I’m apparently volatile and my SIL is afraid of me. Which didn’t work bc her mom likes me a lot bc of my volunteer work with refugees (she came to our country from Asia in the 60’s, so she kinds knows the difference between real kindness and her daughter’s BS). So, I knew this before the wedding.

Seems like a win-win.

Anyhow, Since this was the first time I could skip giving my brother a gift and having to drive several hours to do so, I told SIL’s mom not to worry. This year, my darling golden child brother is too tired from ‘remodeling’ his daughter’s first appartement (he put three Ikea closets together) and they can’t have my mom over for Christmas. My boyfriend and I are at his new appartement in Denemark and my sister is in Tenerife. My mom called my sister and I YESTERDAY that she plans to come over tomorrow. When I told her that I’m abroad, she was furious with me for keeping it a secret. How date I.

Oh, she wasn’t expecting that.

So I said: “What, like you did with Arjan’s wedding”. And then the gaslighting started. Oh no, of course i knew, everybody told me about it. When I asked why she never talked about the wedding she kept twisting, turning and changing the subject and kept berusting me for abandoning her during the holidays. So i did the same. Kept repeating that we definitely talked about it and she definitely knew.

How ridiculous.

She lost it so badly that she handed the phone to my dad and did the fake crying and wailing thing. Now my brother is blowing up my phone and threatening me with slander. I really hope he does, because then I can call his MIL (who likes me) to the stand🤣🤣🤣🤣. As I’m a legal advisor for the local county government, I’m loving the free entertainment!

This family drama is over the top, but at least it is funny.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

