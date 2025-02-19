After This Wife Told A Guy At The Bar To Stop Giving Her Tips On Shooting Pool, Her Husband Got Upset And Said That She Was Being Rude

When you go out to a bar, you are always going to run into some people who are annoying, so telling them to back off is a pretty normal thing.

What would you do if you told a guy to stop giving you advice on shooting pool, and then your husband got upset because he felt you were being rude?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, and she doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Check it out.

AITA for sticking up for myself? Husband found a neighborhood dive bar with a pool table. I don’t drink much, but I like pool and we haven’t gone to play for a long time. I’m not good at it. But it’s fun.

So he hints around that he wants to go out, and after some back and forth he asks if I want to go to the bar. (Honestly at first it seemed like he didn’t want me to go, and I was okay with staying home.) Anyway, I agree and we head out. It’s not far away and I even commented that I could be designated driver.

For some reason that seemed to make him uncomfortable, but he brushed it off and off we went. So I order my one drink, he gets his beer and some quarters and we play some pool. Somewhere around the second game, an older guy at the bar starts critiquing my game, telling me which ball to shoot for, etc. By the time we’re into the third game and he’s making his helpful suggestions, I stop and ask him (verbatim) “excuse me, if you were playing, would you like someone to tell you how to play?”. He took a second, said no, but you’re bad at it. I said I know, and took my shot. Pretty tame? At least I thought so.

Husband asks what I said to the guy so I told him. And he was upset! Said I shouldn’t have been rude. We finished that game, I lost again and he wanted to leave. He said I was rude, the guy was drunk and I should have ignored him. That we were there to spend time with each other not get into a bar fight. I said I was sticking up for myself and I think it’s despicable that he’d be mad at me for that. That I don’t need him to stand up for me, and nobody was having a bar fight.

But taking a strangers side over mine, calling me RUDE (I don’t think I was rude) and really picking a fight with me makes him TA. What do you think internet strangers? AITA?

It really depends on how she said it since I can see how the words she used COULD sound rude, but there is nothing wrong with telling someone to leave you alone.

Let’s see what the people in the comments said about this story.

This couple needs to work on their relationship, and her pool game.

