Airplane Passenger Realized That Another Passenger Was Using The Carry-On Storage Area By His Seat Instead Of His Own Seat, But He Was Even More Confused At How The Other Passengers Reacted To The Situation

Some people pay premium to get the bigger and more comfortable space on an airplane.

This man explains that he flew business class from California to Canada, but when he got to his seat, there was a problem.

The passenger sitting next to him was being quite unreasonable, but when he saw how the other passengers reacted to the situation, he was left wondering if he was the crazy one.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for asking fellow passenger to move his carry on from spot in front of me to his? I was flying Business Class (non-pods) from California to Canada (6-hour flight). I only bring with my laptop bag for easy access to my electronics. I get to my aisle seat. However, I noticed the window seat passenger placed his carry-on bag in front of my seat instead of his.

This man asked the other passenger to move his bag.

I asked if he could move his bag to the seat in front of him. He replied that there wasn’t enough space for him since he’s tall. He told me, “You just have a suitcase. So what’s the big deal with putting it in the overhead bin?”

Other people were agreeing with the window-seat passenger.

I told him, “No, I want easy access to my laptop and would like to use the space in front of me.” As this encounter was occurring, other passengers were agreeing with him. They are saying I was being unreasonable!

Things started to get heated.

I told him, “Why do you get access to space in front of you and in front of me when we both paid for business class seats?” Things did start to get heated, and I was about to call over the flight attendant.

He was shocked that people were siding with the other passenger.

He eventually moved his bag. I was just so shocked when the other passengers were agreeing with him! AITA?

At least the other passenger eventually moved his bag. It’s crazy that that other passengers were even taking sides. It’s none of their business.

Your seat, your leg space. How hard is it to understand?

