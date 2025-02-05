February 5, 2025 at 4:47 pm

Amazon Delivery Driver Shared What He Noticed About A FedEx Employee While He Was Out On The Road

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s funny what you notice at work sometimes, huh?

And an Amazon delivery driver posted a video on TikTok to show viewers what surprised him recently when he was on the job.

The man filmed the TikTok video from his truck and saw another worker delivering a package.

But instead of getting into a work van, the man got into a personal vehicle.

The TikTokker said, “Man, FedEx. Y’all are really copying Amazon. Y’all got flex drivers, too.”

Hey, if it works, it works, right?

Here’s the video.

@2kreactzz

Im dead bro 😭😭😭fyp #amazon #fedex

♬ Empty Out Your Pockets – Juice WRLD

This is what viewers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Nothing’s getting by this guy!

