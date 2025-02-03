An American Kept Giving This Guy A Hard Time About His Heritage, So He Shut Him Down By Showing Him His Irish Passport

People, if you’re not from a country, it’s best to avoid lecturing people who actually hail from there about what’s going on there.

I remember one time I was hanging out with a friend from Ireland and an American like myself tried to lecture her about that country’s political issues.

It was totally embarrassing and he looked like an idiot!

And now on to today’s story!

Did this fella do anything wrong when he waved his Irish passport in a guy’s face to teach him a lesson?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for waving my passport in someone’s face? “I (26M) am British, I am also a dual citizen of UK/Ireland. This is important to the story. While traveling I was staying in a hostel and a group of us there decided to go out to some bars, one of the group was an American guy, lets call him J.

For some reason J immediately took against me it started with a few jokes he made about me being British, which I can take, with the bland food, bad weather type stereotypes. As the bar crawl kept going he was getting intoxicated and making more and more comments, for instance he just started referring to me as “The Limey” and was constantly saying things like he celebrated when the Queen passed away.

It was no longer funny and was just all the time making jabs about where I am from. I’m hardly patriotic and will be the first to complain about my country, but there was a point where I was getting offended and it was personally directed at me, started imitating and mocking my accent, etc. Eventually I got annoyed and asked him why he thought he had a right to constantly be dunking on me and what his problem was with Britain. J’s comment was along the lines of “I’m Irish so it’s allowed for me to constantly talk trash on Britain, my family came to America because of the Famine” and a bunch of other comments like that.

At this point I was a bit wasted and had lost my temper so I responded by waving my Irish passport in his face. I asked him questions like if he had ever actually been to Ireland, knew any family there or knew anything about Irish culture.

Which he barely knew anything, didn’t know of any family and the only time he ever spent in Ireland was a week in Dublin. I started lecturing saying that a lot of Irish people had immigrated to the UK and that after his family spent over 100 years in the United States he barely had any right to consider himself Irish. Let alone think it’s acceptable to just being a jerk to random people from another country The other people on this bar crawl had noticed me losing my temper and laying into the guy and called me an ******* since he was only joking, and it’s stupid to play the I’m more Irish than you game and should have just asked him to stop earlier. AITA?”

