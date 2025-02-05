Best Friend Took Her Fiancé’s Side Over Hers, So She Confronted Her And Got A Response She Wasn’t Expecting

When it comes to friendship, loyalty should never be conditional.

So, what would you do if your best friend suddenly started siding with someone who constantly belittled you? Would you try to salvage the friendship? Or would you walk away before the damage became irreversible?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact predicament. Here’s what happened.

AITA for confronting my best friend about betraying my trust? I (29F) have been best friends with Jane (30F) for nearly 10 years. We’ve been through so much together—moving to different cities, dealing with family stuff, celebrating milestones, and being each other’s support system. I always thought we’d have each other’s backs no matter what.

Jane’s fiancé isn’t nice to her.

A few months ago, Jane got engaged. She asked me to be her maid of honor, and I was thrilled. However, things started feeling off around the time of the engagement party. Jane’s fiancé (let’s call him Tom) and I have never gotten along. He’s always made rude comments, belittled me in front of others, and acted like I don’t belong in their circle. Jane always told me to let it slide and that he was “just like that.”

Now Jane is copying Tom.

Over time, I started noticing how Tom seemed to be influencing her opinions about me. She would make little passive-aggressive comments about things I’d said or done, often echoing Tom’s criticisms, and even made excuses for his behavior.

I thought it was just her way of coping, and I kept letting it slide because, well, she was my best friend.

Just when she thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.

A few weeks ago, Jane confided in someone that Tom had told her I was “jealous” of their relationship and that I was “trying to sabotage” their engagement. I was shocked and hurt because this was coming from someone who was supposed to have my back, especially when she knew how much I disliked Tom’s treatment of me. When I confronted Jane about what I heard, she got defensive, denying everything and accusing me of being too sensitive. She made it clear that Tom’s opinion was more important to her than mine, and that’s when I realized how deep the situation had gone.

The friendship might be over.

I’ve been holding in my frustration, but it’s eating me alive. I feel like she’s chosen him over our friendship, and it hurts. I feel betrayed by someone who I thought would always stand by me. I told her I needed space to think things through, and now things are weird between us. AITA?

Wow! That’s a tough situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks the friend is in the wrong.

Good point.

As this person points out, he just wants to control Jane.

This is probably what she needs to do.

It’s time to step back.

