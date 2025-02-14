Grocery Store Boss Told An Employee “Don’t Stop Frying Until 7 PM,” So They Followed Instructions And Made 37 Buckets Of Chicken Wings

Sometimes, bosses can be unreasonable with their orders.

This man shares how his boss kept telling him to fry chicken wings over and over again.

His specific instruction was, “Don’t stop frying until 7 pm.”

So, he did exactly what was told and made the boss eat his words.

Check out the full story below.

Don’t stop cooking till 7, you got it boss man. I (20M) work at a grocery store in the deli department. We also make fried chicken and wings. This took place on a Friday as we have daily sales. And for Friday, the wings are on sale.

This man shared how much they sell wings on Fridays.

Bucket of wings is $9.99 for 2.5lb. The regular price is $17.99 for a bucket. We also sell it by the pound for $8.99. But nobody is getting wings if not by the bucket. I have worked at this store for almost a year and a half now.

His bosses were in a bad mood one day.

This took place a couple of months ago. I show up to work (closing shift). My manager and store director (aka boss man) are in a bad mood. I do my normal things serving people, making food, etc.

The store director kept telling him “don’t stop frying until 7.”

Everything was fine until about an hour into my shift. Boss man comes up to me to telling me to make wings. And “don’t stop frying until 7.” This is something he tells me but only once and normally when he’s leaving. But today, he felt like telling it to me every 15 minutes.

Again, before he left, his boss reminded him about his frying duties.

After awhile of him telling me this, my patience was running thinner and thinner. At the same time, it got slower and slower. When boss man was leaving, he told me again, “Don’t stop frying till 7.” He told me this 4 times within 20 minutes.

So, as malicious compliance, he worked extra fast.

Once he left, I decided to do what he says. Over the course of the next hour, I worked extra fast to make as many wing buckets as I can. Note that at this time, it was basically dead in the store.

It was a LOT of wings.

By 7, I had finished making all the wings I had available to me at the time which ended up being 37 buckets.

This filled up 2 1/2 shopping carts! This is far more than the normal 0-3 that are left at the end of the night.

His boss told him not to fry that much again.

The next day, I walk into work and get to my department.

Within 5 minutes, boss man comes over to talk to me. He asks that I don’t make so much next time. To which I respond with a head nod and an “Ok.” Since then he has not once’s asked me to keep frying till 7.

LOL! That is hilarious, and it’s great that his boss isn’t bothering him so much anymore.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person has a question.

This user shares what would have been better instructions.

This [erson gives their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Finally, another straightforward comment.

When you give vague orders, don’t be surprised by the results.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.