Bratty Sister Kept Calling Her Older Brother A Freeloader For Moving Back In With Their Parents, So He Took Away Her Smartphone Which He Paid

Living with family as an adult can come with unexpected challenges, especially when younger siblings think they know best.

When one older brother moved back in with his parents, his younger sister wasn’t happy. But when she took her insults too far, she learned why you shouldn’t bite the hand that funds your data plan.

Little sister calling me a ‘parasitic leech’… Enjoy the Amish lifestyle. I’m 28 years old and live in a town with an inflation crisis. I moved back in with my parents since we have a good relationship.

I buy all the groceries and pay the electric bill. My little sister (16), however, was not happy.

She had a few choice words for her older brother.

She was saying that I should be a man and move out again. A few weeks ago, she started continuously calling me a “freeloader” and a “parasitic leech.”

Their parents lifestyle made for an interesting childhood for him.

My parents are anti-tech — they are not part of a cult — they just avoid tech and prefer to live a simple life. The only modern tech they use is a laundry machine, a car, a flip phone, and a TV. Our parents don’t, however, take away our gadgets if we paid for them ourselves.

This made certain things difficult for him growing up.

When I turned 18 and looked for my first job, I had to handwrite a resume since I didn’t have a computer or a printer. It’s hard to get a job while still in school because of the poor job market in our town.

Luckily, he had decided to spare his younger sister the same fate.

My little sister was lucky — I bought her a smartphone with a data plan when she was a young child. Yet she was continuously calling me all these names.

But he decided it was high time he take away what he had given her.

Eventually, my little sister’s constant name-calling got on my nerves, and I came up with an idea. As the smartphone is under an active installment plan, I simply repossessed the smartphone. Now she is having the same childhood I had. Oh, and she stopped with the name-calling. Enjoy the Amish lifestyle, little sis.

That will show her that she needs to be a little more compassionate with her words. If she is, I wonder if he’ll give her the phone back.

What did Reddit have to say?

There may be a parasitic leech in this story, but it’s not the older brother.

His sister’s logic really doesn’t hold much weight.

It’s funny how quickly people can switch up when you take away something important to them.

This may not have been what his younger sister wanted, but it’s most definitely what she needed.

She’ll have plenty of time to think through her actions now.

