Car Owner’s Insurance Company Won’t Send Someone Out To Help Him Unless He Upgrades His Policy, So He Does Exactly That And Waits Them Out

Car insurance companies set rules to try to prevent people from taking advantage of the situation by, you know, actually wanting the insurance company to help them!

In today’s story, one person’s car breaks down, but having someone sent out isn’t covered by this person’s current insurance policy. Thankfully, a representative on the phone gave him the perfect way to get the help he needed anyway.

Let’s read all the details.

Car breakdown rules This was ages ago, one day my car wouldn’t start, and I realised my breakdown cover didn’t include home start. I looked up online how to add it to my policy and spotted there was a discount for upping my policy going via their website, so I added it on and called them up with my new policy in place so they’d send someone out. Breakdown person: I see you’ve just upgraded your policy, but that’s not valid to now use immediately for us to send someone out, you need to pay a £££ surcharge for that.

It didn’t work.

Me: But I didn’t have the right cover so how else could I do it? Breakdown person: you needed to call us and pay the £££, the online price isn’t for when you’re already broken down Me: ok, how long do I need to leave it between having paid the premium and having broken down? Breakdown person: Three days, it’s not valid now, how would you like to pay?

That was all the info he needed!

Me: ok, my car is perfectly fine parked up for three days, I’ll call back in three days Breakdown person: You can’t do that because…. (Mumbles, doesn’t really know why) Me: Calls back in three days, they sent someone out Cheeky robbing jerks taking advantage of people being genuinely stranded and having no option but to pay 🤬

Seriously, just send someone out!

