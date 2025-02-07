Chick-fil-A Customer Shared Her Thoughts About The Chain’s New Waffle Fries

Let me ask you a question…

Did you know that Chick-fil-A changed the recipe for its beloved waffle fries?

It’s true!

The company added pea starch to the mix and people are pretty divided about the results.

A woman named Aylin posted a video on TikTok and shared her review with viewers.

Aylin said, “Yeah, Chick-fil-A changed its fries, and other Chick-fil-A stans have also noticed.”

She added, “Low-key, I love them. Chick-fil-A, if you’re watching this, do not change them.”

Aylin also said, “[Contrary] to everyone’s opinion, I love them so please don’t change them.”

Well, the verdict is in!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

People out there are pretty divided about this recipe change…

