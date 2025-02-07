Chick-fil-A Customer Shared Her Thoughts About The Chain’s New Waffle Fries
by Matthew Gilligan
Let me ask you a question…
Did you know that Chick-fil-A changed the recipe for its beloved waffle fries?
It’s true!
The company added pea starch to the mix and people are pretty divided about the results.
A woman named Aylin posted a video on TikTok and shared her review with viewers.
Aylin said, “Yeah, Chick-fil-A changed its fries, and other Chick-fil-A stans have also noticed.”
She added, “Low-key, I love them. Chick-fil-A, if you’re watching this, do not change them.”
Aylin also said, “[Contrary] to everyone’s opinion, I love them so please don’t change them.”
Well, the verdict is in!
Check out the video.
Here’s what viewers had to say.
People out there are pretty divided about this recipe change…
