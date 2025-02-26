Client Didn’t Pay An Invoice, So This Company Sent The Client One Every Single Day Until It Was Paid

What do you do when a client doesn’t pay, claiming they simply forgot? Do you believe them and wait patiently, or do you go out of your way to make sure they can’t claim they forgot?

In today’s story, one company decides to remind the customer to pay.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

just send me the invoice’—so i sent it. 14 times. A client kept “forgetting” to pay, so they’d ask me to resend the invoice every week. After the fifth time, i set a reminder to email it daily until they paid.

This went on for awhile.

They finally called, yelling, “why are you spamming me?” I said, “just following your instructions.”

I think my response would be, “Why aren’t you paying the invoice?”

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares another story about getting clients to remember to pay invoices.

Do you remember fax machines?

This business has another way to get clients to pay.

One person learned how effective pestering people can be.

Here’s a tip to make the emails even more effective.

I hope the client eventually paid.

