College Student Doesn’t Put Their Friend’s Name On A Class Assignment, And Now They Feel Responsible For Their Friend Failing The Class

Imagine being a hardworking college student with a friend who likes to slack off.

Now imagine working on a project with this friend, except the friend doesn’t actually do any of the work.

Would you put the friend’s name on the assignment even though the friend didn’t actually help?

That’s the question in today’s story.

Let’s see what happens.

AITA for making my classmates fail the subject? After having been a complete doormat 31030103 times, I got fed up and did something I shouldn’t have done: I didn’t write my friends’ names on a college assignment and they ended up failing because they didn’t get enough points to pass.

To be fair, the friend didn’t do any of the work.

They didn’t help at all with the assignment. I did everything myself, of course I don’t have a problem with that, cause I wanted to make them happy, but when I handed it in, they started saying things like: “If it sucks, I won’t mince my words” and nitpicking, like saying that the layout of the slide wasn’t the way they wanted it to be.

The friendship is over.

I got so worked up and did it recklessly. Eventually I got 100 marks and lost their friendship. I don’t know if I was a jerk or not?

I’m not sure if this was a group project or if she was covering for a friend by doing their homework for them.

Either way, if the friend didn’t do the work, the friend’s name shouldn’t be on the assignment.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They were never really friends.

True friends would’ve stuck around anyway.

They were users not friends.

Only lazy people like group projects.

That’s one way to find out if they’re really your friends or not!

If they’re not, there’s no reason to keep them around.

