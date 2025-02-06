College Students Had A Class Assignment To Share A Traumatic Experience, But One Student Kept Dismissing Everyone’s Experiences And Acted Like She Had It Worse

Teenagers sometimes have a hard time controlling and managing their emotions.

This teenage girl shares how she had an assignment in class where everyone had to open up about their past.

They had a classmate who kept interrupting and downplaying other people’s experiences.

When it was her turn to talk, she wasn’t about to let the classmate downplay her experience and get away with it.

AITA for making my classmate cry? For my college course, we were required to open up about our past. This was for a big assignment. And it was a group activity. We have been working over this activity for half a month now.

There’s one insensitive girl in their group who interrupts everyone.

This one girl in the group kept repeating the same thing. Whenever someone else opened up about a traumatic experience, she’d say something insensitive: “Oh, that’s nothing! My aunt used to…”

This girl started talking about her past.

It was my turn to open up. I spoke on how difficult it was to be a child growing up on the 2000’s. With adults who didn’t know how to “deal” with children that have disabilities. Especially since I was the only black girl.

But she got interrupted, too, just like the other.

At the end of it, the same girl goes, “Girl, it’s not that big of a deal. Suck it up. I’m paying out of pocket for college right now. I’m doing all of this on my own. My stepfather literally…”

So, I cut her off mid-sentence, and I go: “Well, ok, I want you to know that yes, our trauma varies on a scale. But that doesn’t mean it still wasn’t difficult for me to grow up differently than you did. You literally sit here and complain, complain, and complain about the same crap. Instead of thinking how can I approach this issue? At this point it just kind of feels like you are fishing for others to feel bad.”

The girl cried and ran out of the room.

I don’t even understand what I said offensive to her, but she ran out of the room crying. I feel bad. Like, terribly bad. But maybe it wasn’t a bad thing? The truth hurts. I honestly don’t know. AITA?

