‘Coming in at Number One: Red Robin.’ – A Waitress Warned People About Working At Three Particular Restaurants

Inside info is the best when it comes to job hunting and if you happen to be in the service industry, you’re gonna want to listen to what this woman had to say in a viral TikTok video.

Her name is Liz and she posted a viewer to warn viewers about certain restaurants they should avoid if they’re thinking about a career change.

She started her video by saying, “These are the places you never ever ever want to work ever in your ******* life as a server.”

Liz told viewers, “Coming in at Number One: Red Robin. Can you imagine having to refill sides for hours for people who just feel, like, so hungry and they feel like they need to get their money’s worth?”

Next on her list was Buffalo Wild Wings. Liz said, “They want all the sauce, right? All of the different flavors, they want to try the hot one just to see if they can handle it, and that they want ten cups of ranch, and they want their wings cooked a certain way.”

She added, “They want the celery and carrots but not carrots. They only want the celery. Like, no…”.

Liz added one more tidbit about BWW and said, “A lot of kids come in with their whole families and it’s a nightmare.”

She continued, “And last not but least, we have Red Lobster. Come on, the cheddar bay biscuits. You’re gonna have to run those out a million times over.”

Liz ended her video by saying, “No, you cannot look at the lobster for an hour. I know they’re cute and swimming, but you can’t touch the fish.”

