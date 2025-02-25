February 25, 2025 at 8:49 am

Costco Shopper Has A Rule For Shopping: ‘If It’s Got More Than 100,000 Lines Of Ingredients, You Can’t Get It’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

Many consumers want to make healthier choices, but many people use ways about it that are less than scientific and me be outright wrong.

“Say no to essay ingredients lists!” explains TikToker @_dannyjones in the caption of his viral video.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

“We’re at Costco,” Danny says in selfie mode as he walks through the store.

“Rule of thumb,” he says. “If it’s got more than 100,000 lines on the ingredients list, you can’t get it.”

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

But why? Danny doesn’t explain why long ingredient lists are a no-go for him.

Some folks believe the myth perpetuated by wellness influencers that a high amount of syllables indicates something is toxic, but it’s unclear if Danny believes this.

Instead, he may be seeking to limit high fructose corn syrup. It’s linked to diabetes and processed foods tend to be full of it.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

Or maybe he wants to focus on snacks with whole ingredients.

It’s important to note that the length of ingredients or the amount of syllables in an ingredient does not suggest it is toxic. Everything has a long chemical name.

Dihydrogen monoxide may sound terrifying, but it’s the chemical name for the water molecule.

Watch the full clip.

@_dannyjones

Say no to essay ingridents lists!!! #costco #organic #ingredientsmatter

♬ original sound – Danny Jones

Here is what people are saying.

There was a lot of shade about the common belief that the length of the ingredients equals unhealthy.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

 

His beliefs are not scientific at all! That said, low sugar and low nutrients may be his goal.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

Low science literacy, probably. But we don’t know what he means. Maybe he just wants more nutrients.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

True, but this doesn’t seem to reassure a lot of folks.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

Absolutely. But we don’t know that is the only factor he considers.

Source: TikTok/@_dannyjones

If you don’t want processed, don’t buy food in a bag.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter