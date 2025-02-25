Costco Shopper Has A Rule For Shopping: ‘If It’s Got More Than 100,000 Lines Of Ingredients, You Can’t Get It’

Many consumers want to make healthier choices, but many people use ways about it that are less than scientific and me be outright wrong.

“Say no to essay ingredients lists!” explains TikToker @_dannyjones in the caption of his viral video.

“We’re at Costco,” Danny says in selfie mode as he walks through the store.

“Rule of thumb,” he says. “If it’s got more than 100,000 lines on the ingredients list, you can’t get it.”

But why? Danny doesn’t explain why long ingredient lists are a no-go for him.

Some folks believe the myth perpetuated by wellness influencers that a high amount of syllables indicates something is toxic, but it’s unclear if Danny believes this.

Instead, he may be seeking to limit high fructose corn syrup. It’s linked to diabetes and processed foods tend to be full of it.

Or maybe he wants to focus on snacks with whole ingredients.

It’s important to note that the length of ingredients or the amount of syllables in an ingredient does not suggest it is toxic. Everything has a long chemical name.

Dihydrogen monoxide may sound terrifying, but it’s the chemical name for the water molecule.

Here is what people are saying.

There was a lot of shade about the common belief that the length of the ingredients equals unhealthy.

His beliefs are not scientific at all! That said, low sugar and low nutrients may be his goal.

Low science literacy, probably. But we don’t know what he means. Maybe he just wants more nutrients.

True, but this doesn’t seem to reassure a lot of folks.

Absolutely. But we don’t know that is the only factor he considers.

If you don’t want processed, don’t buy food in a bag.

