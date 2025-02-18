February 18, 2025 at 2:49 am

Costco Shopper Saw a Fellow Customer Returning An Old, Beat-Up Couch. – ‘The return policy here is unmatched.’

I’ve always heard that Costco has a pretty liberal return policy, but this is pretty surprising!

A TikTokker named Sheri posted a video and told viewers why she was shocked to see a particular item returned to a Costco store.

The video shows a leather coach on a cart in the middle of a Costco store…and it looks like it’s been put through the ringer…

Sheri told viewers, “Someone literally just returned this POS to Costco. The return policy here is unmatched.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers responded.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer asked a question.

And one person was shocked.

I guess Costco will take just about anything back, huh?

