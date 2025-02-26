Couple Invited Friends Over For A Dinner Party, But They Refused To Even Taste The Food One Of The Dinner Guests Brought

Some people are pretty strict about what they eat. It’s important to know about these food restrictions before preparing food you’re hoping they’ll eat.

Unfortunately, in today’s story, there is a lot of miscommunication about what a couple families will and will not eat. It all comes to a head at a dinner party when one woman gets her feelings hurt.

Check out the full story!

AITA for refusing to eat one friends meat but not another’s? My husband(35M)Jake, and I(30F) have a group of friends from his college. Bee 35F, Gee 35M, and Lou 35F. Bee is jealous of Lou because Lou dated someone who rejected her.

They make and grow a lot of their food.

Lou, Jake and I live far from Bee and Gee, 2 hours from a tourist city on what we call our homestead. We have a garden, chickens, a dairy cow and we don’t eat store-bought processed foods(except on special occasions). My family never eats meat or dairy unless we know where it came from. Since I am a SAHM I make things from scratch, including butter, buttermilk, farmers cheese, cream cheese, etc.

This family had certain rules when it came to food…

Lou lives a similar lifestyle.

We will trade eggs or canned goods from our garden for goat cheese or things she grows. Her neighbor raises beef cattle so we have met the cows before. We split a cow with Lou’s family this past year. Bee and Gee were visiting the city not too far so decided to have a dinner at my house. I made pasta with garlic bread, butter, chicken parmigiana.

Things were going well at first…

Our eating morals aren’t something I talk about so Bee and Gee weren’t aware. Lou hadn’t been by in a while so when she got to our house she brought a bag of her frozen meatballs that we had traded for. My kids were all raving about them as they really are so good and Bee gets a look asking what is so special about them. I told her Lou must have some secret sauce because I can never compete with them. Dinner goes well outside of that.

This is where it gets bad…

Bee and Gee planned to stop for dinner on their way home. Lou and I were making dinner when they arrived. Bee was holding a tray of meatballs that looked to be homemade. She was smiling and walked in asking everyone to try them. I don’t force my kids to follow the “know your cow” thing but my daughter asked her what cow the meatballs where from. Bee laughed and said it was just grocery store meat and to try it, she would like it.

UH OH!

My daughter said no thanks.

Bee went around trying to get people to eat them but my family and Lou’s family all said no thank you. Gee was eating them trying to save the situation but she came into the kitchen looking like she was going to cry and started yelling at Lou and I, saying how we really turned our families against her and are refusing to try her food out of spite.

Bee didn’t believe her.

I explained we don’t eat meat or dairy unless we know the animal. She laughed and told me to stop lying. She brought up the meal at my house had cheese, butter, chicken and milk and there’s no way I knew the cow that Lou’s meatballs had came from. I explained that we did know that cow, our dairy cow and Chicken. I said we call ourselves vegan when we are out.

She stormed out!

She just said “right, how convenient that when it’s Lou it’s fine but not me.” She grabbed Gee and they left. They haven’t said anything to us besides one FB post Bee made about fake vegans who are only vegan when it suits them for attention. Which makes me think we should have just tried her meatballs.

YIKES! They really should’ve told Bee and Gee about their eating habits sooner. Bee was just trying to be nice by sharing her meatballs.

Time to find out what The Reddit community has to say here!

This user thinks this family is really difficult to be around!

This user feels bad for Bee and the way she was treated.

This user thinks this story is pure drama.

That’s right! This user thinks these guys embarrassed their friend for no reason.

This user thinks something is fishy…

The whole problem is a lack of communication.

