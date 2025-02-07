Couple Is Getting Married In A Room That Is So Small It Can Only Hold 20 People, Yet The Best Man Is Insisting That Someone The Couple Barely Knows Should Be In The Room

Some people plan huge, extravagant weddings.

Other people choose a small courthouse wedding.

The situation in today’s story is somewhere in the middle where the couple has to cap the guest list to 20 people.

This is causing a lot of drama within the wedding party, and the best man is unhappy with the couple’s decisions about who to allow in the room with them.

AITA because I won’t allow the partner of my best man to the small wedding room Two days ago I got a message from my best man in which he literally “demanded” that his partner should be in the wedding room with us. For context: The room in which the wedding takes place can only hold 20 people due to fire safety regulations. We already had to make a huge cut because we wanted all of our 30 guests in this room because it is a important moment but we are already at 19 people and those consist mostly of the family.

Even close family members will have to wait outside.

The aunts and uncles of my fiancé already need to wait outside the room. Even the partners of the best woman (is this the right term?) from my fiancé needs to wait outside and the partner of a friend of ours also has to wait outside. (Both my fiancé and I have one person each on this room because those are life long friends of ours) But somehow my best man has the audacity to demand that his partner (which I only saw once and have no real connection with) should be in with us but the family of my fiancé should not?!

He even argued that we (my fiancé and me) don’t accept his partner which is complete BS and that this lack of acceptance is the reason his partner isn’t invited. This whole thing went so far that yesterday my fiancé and I had a huge fight over this situation, because I wanted to work it out with my best man and my fiancé wanted to sort it out immediately. This went so far that I am actually considering if I did something wrong, hence this post. I hope you’re understanding what I wanted to say since English isn’t my native language.

It’s too bad the room where they’re getting married can only hold so few people, but since that’s the case, it does not seem unreasonable at all to ask people you barely know to wait outside.

The bride and groom get to decide, not the best man.

End of story.

