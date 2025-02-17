Employee Steals His Coworker’s Project Idea, So When They Call Him On It They Accuse Them Of The One Creating Problems

What would you do if a coworker who was also your friend stole your work?

Would you call them on it, or would you let them get the credit?

In today’s story, the man who did all the work chooses to call his friend out on stealing his work, but now he’s wondering if he made the wrong decision.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my co-worker I’d report them for stealing my project idea? I spent months developing a proposal for a workplace initiative. My co-worker (and friend), Alex(name changed), presented it as their own during a meeting.

She threatened Alex.

When I confronted Alex privately, they said, “It’s just a project—don’t ruin our friendship over this.” I told Alex I’d escalate to our manager unless they acknowledged my work. Alex accused me of being “petty” and “jealous.”

The manager took Alex’s side.

Our manager reprimanded me for “creating drama.” AITA for prioritizing professional integrity over our friendship?

I’d be mad too.

A friend doesn’t steal your work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This coworker is not a real friend.

Time to look for a different job.

Alex is the one who is petty and jealous.

The manger and coworker are both in the wrong.

Time to write that resignation letter.

That person is definitely not a friend.

