Dad Joked About Wanting 40 Goats In Exchange For Letting His Daughter Marry His Son-In-Law, So The Couple Ordered 40 Toy Goats

What would you do if a parent joked about wanting something in exchange for giving their daughter’s hand in marriage? Would you laugh it off, or would you use it as the perfect opportunity to pull a prank?

In today’s story, a husband and wife decide to prank the wife’s parents by complying with their request for a dowry.

Let’s see how it all played out.

40 Goats: a Fun MC Story So a few years ago, after marrying my husband, my dad made a joke (in poor taste) that he never got his 40 goats as a dowry for allowing my husband to marry me. We’re American and Christian, so dowrys are not a thing for my family.

It’s time to pull a prank.

Anyways, cue malicious compliance. My husband and I like to play a good prank whenever we can for a good laugh and we did. Remember, my dad specifically said he wanted 40 goats. He didn’t specify what type of goats or if they had to be alive.

Time to place an order for 40 goats!

As such, my husband and I went onto Amazon and ordered 40 tiny toy goats to take with us to my parents’ house that fateful Christmas in 2019. And one night, when my parents went to bed, we strategically began placing goats all over the house: on the kitchen table, on top of the thresholds over door frames, on the bar in their basement, on the mantle, on an end table, on top of bookcases, etc. You name a place and there were goats. To this day, there are still goats around the house and my stepmom pointed out how one fell and hit her in the head this week.

