E-Waste Is A Major Problem With Millions Of Tons Of Electronics Going To Landfills Each Year, So This TikToker Wants Oura To Take Their Old Rings Back

Modern technology is constantly advancing and providing users with incredible new features.

This TikToker loves the new features of an updated Oura Ring, but she wants to know what to do with her old one and is upset about all the e-waste that is produced.

She made a video about this, in which she starts off by saying, “This video is for Oura.”

She wants to call out the company for not helping existing customers. She says, “What am I supposed to do with this old ring? I really want the new ring, but y’all don’t take back the old ones or give us a way to discard your old ones.”

That would be a nice feature, but almost no tech companies accept their old products back.

She continues on to say, “You know who you have competition with? Ultra Human. They said they would take this and help me discard of it. And I found out that the Ultra Human Ring is much cheaper than the Oura. And there is no subscription.”

She’s making this sound like an advertisement for Ultra Human.

She wraps up the video by saying, “Until you give your customers a way to dispose of their old tech, why do you keep releasing new ones?”

She seems quite upset about this, but she could just sell it to someone or give it away.

I’m not sure why she thinks this is a big deal.

Take a minute to watch the full video and see what you think.

You can see the video here:

Also, take a minute to read through what some of the people in the comments have to say.

This person says they are going to buy an Ultra Human ring now.

Here is someone who hates paying the monthly subscription.

This commenter thinks they should get a discount since they are an existing customer.

E-Waste really is a big problem.

