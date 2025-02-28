Hotel Kitchen Employee Was Accused Of Slacking And Given A New Task, So He Found The Most Efficient Way To Accomplish This Task So He Still Had Time To Slack Off

Who wants to sweat it out when you can sit and let your brain work for you!

This employee worked in a hotel kitchen and worked so efficiently that he had a lot of free time. When the manager found out, he gave him more work to do, but he once again found a way to get it done quickly.

Check out how he was smarter than the head chef!

Work smart, not hard. I got hired as a line cook when I got out of culinary school, it was a big hotel chain. I got hired for the day to day work and we had 8 other line cooks and a head chef who was always bragging about his work load and how he: spared us from the paper monster.

The work was okay.

The head chef was for a better word absent from the kitchen floor and basically a pencil pusher. He did the ordering, the haccp lists, stocking, time sheets, rosters, schedules, communication with HR/GM/F&B and he made the menus. For the most part the work paid okay and there was not much hassle.

The menus were a big problem.

Thing was the menu’s we had to cook were outdated and very uninspiring. Like think about the cook books from 70 years ago uninspiring. At some point we as a kitchen team were done with that and we requested that we make the menus, head chef for some reason was happy to oblige.

The new menus were an even bigger problem

So now comes the kicker, we had a after hours menu with simple meals: BLT, pizza, salads, soup, fries, hamburgers. For some reason, corporate decided that the after hours menu had to go and be replaced by the normal day to day menu.

This led to the following situation, almost nobody ordered food during the Night Shift.

Corporate made the wrong decision.

Turns out when people come to a hotel late they are either to tired or to drunk to eat a meal that takes around 15 min to serve or are in no mood for a sauteed salmon in white wine sauce. This went on for like a year and corporate saw the nose dive in the Night Shift revenue across the board and they made the only logical decision to combat this problem: fire all Nightshift line cooks or relocate them to other hotels if they could not be fired. Of course the after hours menu was not changed nor was it removed, no instead it meant the shift had to be picked up by another.

It gets more interesting!

So this is where the tale really started: So I worked there for about 2 years and I got in some trouble with the head chef, we didn’t see eye to eye. This lead to the following situation: I had to pick up almost every night shift. I would come in at 4 in the afternoon and leave around 5 in the morning. I worked 40 hours on paper but in reality I worked around 50ish. I didn’t mind as overtime was paid out and me as a 21 year old could do a lot with the paid out OT. Things was, it was so boring.

He knew things were getting mundane…

In the beginning I cleaned the kitchen, checked the walkins for spoiled goods, set up a part of the breakfast and did some minor paperwork. After about 3 weeks I ran out of work to do, every 2 or three days I could clean something or check the fridges but what first took an hour now took like 10 to 15 min. So I did the logical thing and started reading books, watching Netflix, talk to the night manager, starting to experiment with new recipes and hanging out with the interns. Basically I was messing around on company time.

He talked things out with the GM.

So after a while I got called into the office of the GM, I got a verbal reprimand for slacking. When I asked him why he told me someone told him what I did during Night Shift. So I of course explained to him what I did and that in between these hour’s I had little to do. This led to a discussion between corporate, GM and my union about what I could and could not do within the position I was hired for but that’s a story for another time.

He was given a new task.

At the end of this whole ordeal I was tasked with kitchen paperwork and chef just unloaded his whole workload on me. Telling me to get to work and that the time for slacking was over.

He said this all smug and apparently he was assuming I would not finish this or I would come begging for help. I had to do time sheets, order produce and answer emails. Chef was always bragging about the work and that it took a whole week. After one look I knew he was not familiar with computers and the various programs he had to work with.

He was making great progress!

Within a month I had figured out that our time management system could be linked to our payroll system and I only had to check if the breaks were logged correctly, hit the sync button and place a request for validation by the GM/HR.

Same went for our ordering software, I could upload a produce list and order from an iPad while walking around to the different walkins and freezers, also I combined this with the two day spoil check. Within 2 months or so I found out that the work schedule sheet could be copied to another week and with another software link I could sync our HR app so it would automatically generate a warning when someone was on leave or vacation. It took me 2 night shifts to do all of the above and the other 3 I could “slack”.

Things swiftly changed at the hotel!

Due to this chef had nothing to do in the office and in turn was slacking, he had nothing to do during the day but to sit around in his office.

After about 2 months “somebody” slipped this info to the GM. After that chef had to work in the kitchen and his 9 to 5 changed, he had to do breakfast shifts as he failed to do line cook work, he was stuck 30 years back when sticking everything in jelly was a trend. Soon after this corporate got wind of this great innovation and asked our chef to document this all and send this over to them. When I left the company due to other reasons, corporate were contemplating cutting the head chef’s position and making the F&B manager responsible for the kitchen.

Sometimes following orders proves just how smart and capable you really are! That employee was a rock star!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit thought about this story.

This user finds this guy’s comment about jelly absurd!

That’s right! This user thinks he should’ve asked the GM a question.

That’s right! This user doesn’t think the employee is lazy, but he certainly was efficient!

This user wishes this guy good luck for the future!

This user got lost on the rant about the bad menu!

His hard work and efficiency really paid off!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.