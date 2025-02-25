Employee Tried To Give His Boss A Heads Up That He’s Quitting His Job, But The Boss Was Too Impatient To Let Him Speak And Asked Him To Wait Until His Next Shift

If you hate your job, you might daydream about quitting, like how you would quit and how your boss would react.

For example, would you want to give your boss a heads up before your last shift, or would you simply want to say “I quit” and leave?

In today’s story, one employee tries to do the first option, but his boss won’t let him.

Let’s read all the details.

My favorite time I’ve ever quit a job I worked at a gas station during covid. It was terrible for a lot of reasons so I searched for better jobs. I eventually found and interviewed for one on a Friday and got a job offer on the spot. I was scheduled to start Monday, which also happened to be my next gas station shift.

He tried to give the manager a heads up.

Immediately after the interview I called my gas station manager to tell them about the job offer. Without even asking what I called for, the manager began saying things like “the floor wasn’t clean enough, that wasn’t stocked enough, XYZ”. When I eventually got a word in I told them “There’s actually something I wanted to talk to you about.” And the manager replied “Well can it wait until Monday?” At that point I was so utterly done with that job that I told the manager, “Yes. It can wait until Monday.”

He gave the manager a way to prevent him from quitting.

When Monday came along I showed up at the gas station well before my scheduled shift, to turn in my key before starting my other job. When the manager saw me there early they knew something was up and so came outside to meet me. I told them about the new job and asked if the gas station could increase my wage to match.

The manger realized it was his own fault.

The manager told me “You know I can’t do that.” And I said “Okay, then I’m gonna take the other job” before handing over my key. My manager asked “why did you wait until now to tell me?” And I replied “Because you asked me to.” The manager didn’t say another word to me, but after a pause let out a long groan. Then I got in my car and never looked back.

The manager literally asked for it! He said to wait until Monday!

Let’s read the comments on Reddit.

If this were a movie or TV show, I could hear this comment as voiceover at the end.

This person would love to quit this way.

Another person quit in a similar way.

The manager probably didn’t like working there either.

The manager had that coming!

At least he recognized it was him who messed up.

