Entitled Celebrities Broke Cut The Line For A Movie, So This Guy And His Tall Brother Sat In Front Of Them To Block Their View

Getting Even With Entitled Celebrities Some night in 1985, I’m standing outside a movie theater on Ventura Boulevard with my brother. We are first in line to see the next sold out showing of Witness with Harrison Ford.

We had been in line for about 45 minutes when a sports car pulls up in front of the theater. A guy gets out, tosses his keys to one of the ushers and he walks into the theater with his date ahead of everyone in line.

“I think that was Heather Locklear or Heather Thomas” says someone in line. Someone else says “yeah, and the idiot is Scott Baio” Our blood was boiling! When they finally pulled the rope, we ran past the concession stand and into the theater, to find Scott and Heather sitting in the sweet spot seats in the middle.

My brother and I said nothing to each other but decisively made our way to the row in front of them. I’m 6’5” and my brother is 6’6”, and with perfect ram straight posture we took our seats immediately in front of the couple. Folks started filling in on either side of them so they could not move. Heather asked Scott to “say something to them. I can’t see a thing!” My brother was literally vibrating, waiting for any excuse to snap, but Scott was justifiably silent.

As the trailers began, the couple started muttering that they couldn’t see the screen. Half way into the opening credits, Scott and Heather finally had to get up and leave the theater as there were no other available seats. End scene.

