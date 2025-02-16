‘Everything is cheap.’ – A Mechanic Said People Need To Take Advantage Of The Closing Sales At Advance Auto Parts
by Matthew Gilligan
In case you hadn’t heard the news, Advance Auto Parts is closing more than 700 locations, and a mechanic named Frankie thinks now is a good time to take advantage of closing sales at the chain auto store.
The text overlay to his video reads, “If you need anything for your car come to Advance Auto Parts.”
Frankie said, “Advance Auto Parts are closing, guys. If you guys need stuff for your car, come get it. Everything is cheap.”
He told viewers he bought spark plugs, alternators, and wheel hubs.
Frankie added, “So if you’re on the West Coast, come get your 80% off everything.Everything must go.”
@frankiedaautotech
Came to stock up on starters and alternators. Only the common ones. You need to have your car fix and need parts but you broke now is your chance 80% on everything #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #mechanic #mechaniclife #autorepair #advanceautoparts #sale #storesareclosing #blowout #autoparts #maintanance #automotive
