Ex Refuses To Leave After Breakup, So He Tricks Her Into Leaving. But She Gets The Last Laugh When He Receives Junk Mail For Months.

Some breakups go pretty smoothly, but others bring out the worst in people.

What would you do if an ex refused to leave after a breakup, dragging the ordeal out for hours? Would you try to keep things civil? Or would you find a way to end the chaos with a little well-timed strategy?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this very dilemma, but their ex got the last laugh. Here’s how it all went down.

Revenge after breakup This petty revenge was enacted against me when I broke up with my then-girlfriend around 20 years ago. I was breaking up with my girlfriend, and she was not very happy about it. She was screaming and hitting me at the same time as she was packing her bag with all her belongings. The problem was that I couldn’t get her to leave and this was happening over a couple of hours. At one point, she had to go to the bathroom, and that’s when I took my chance and hid her bag in my closet.

Frustrated, he had to find a way to get her out of the apartment.

When she came out of the bathroom, I told her I dropped her bag out the window, and when she stormed out, I opened the window and waited for her to come out. When I saw her, I told her I would put her bag outside my door, which I did, and locked the door behind me. After that, I sat down on my couch and watched TV. She came up again and started kicking on my door and screaming, after a while I heard my letterbox bang and after a while she left. When I went out to check all I found was a little peace of paper, when I picked it up it was my “No advertising please” she had ripped it off. And for many a month, I got a lot of advertising in my letterbox. Touché to her, excellently petty.

Yikes! That sounds like an embarrassing situation.

Let’s find out what Reddit readers have to say about their situation.

This is an excellent question.

Wow! Now, that’s some revenge.

Usually it’s the other way around.

Here’s someone who pulled off a breakup perfectly.

Good thing he dumped her.

And from the sound of it, he’s lucky that’s all she did to him.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.