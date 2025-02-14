Fiancé Lets His Mom Plan Their Entire Wedding, So Bride Snaps At Her Future Mother-In-Law And Considers Calling Off The Wedding

Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but it’s even worse when the groom’s mom is treating it like her own personal event.

This bride-to-be thought she was making decisions for her big day, only to realize her future mother-in-law had taken over—flowers, venue, catering, even the cake.

She is fed up with her future mother-in-law, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for yelling at my future mother in law? Ok so I (23F) am engaged and have been planning my wedding for the past 6 months. The wedding is in another 6 months, the day we met/the day we got engaged, and I’m going crazy with the planning. My fiancé is such a mamas boy he’s letting her take over the whole wedding!

The mother is trying to make all the decisions.

So far she’s chosen the flowers, the venue, and even the caterer… last week we had the cake tasting and I really liked the vanilla cake with strawberries but she kept on insisting for the chocolate cake saying “it’s more elegant…” I just lost it and went off on her about how she’s taking over the whole wedding and that this is our day not hers. She got up and left so my fiancé went after her leaving me alone to finish the tasting and go home by myself.

Nothing says “happily ever after” like your fiancé honeymooning with his mom.

Two days after I went to go see her to apologize for making a scene but also to explain how I felt. She was being dry and cold to me, which was expected, but she said she understands and she’ll try to back off a little more now. After I apologized, me and my fiancé started fighting. I’ve been telling him about this for months so yea it going to build up and that was my final straw. He started to make it about money saying that she is paying for most of the wedding so she is allowed to have a say. I told him its not about the money and that my parents have offered plenty of times to share the costs.

Ah yes, the classic “my mom’s footing the bill, so she gets to be the bride” argument.

I do ask her opinions on things just like I ask my mom but they are in between two things that I like not that she likes. We don’t exactly have the same styles and this is my wedding day. I’m also starting to rethink the relationship because he always takes her side on everything and I really don’t know if that’ll ever change.

Nothing like realizing you’re marrying a husband and his mom as a package deal.

I know that after his mom and I talked she went straight to him to talk about me. I don’t know how I could live with a controlling mother in law that my husband will always back up over me.

So AITA for going off on her and wanting to break up with my fiancé?

Reddit had some thoughts—and let’s just say, “elegant” cake isn’t the biggest problem here.

In fact, most people think she should call the wedding off.

Like, immediately.

And run. Fast. And Far.

Nothing says “I do” like “whatever my mom says.”

