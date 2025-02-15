Fiancé Stays Friends With Her Exes, But Her Partner Accuses Her Of Cheating When She Visits One In The Hospital

She told her fiancé from the start that she stays friends with her exes, and he was fine with it—until one ended up in the hospital.

Now, after a heated fight and a weekend apart, he’s calling it cheating.

Read on for the story.

AITA for going to visit my ex in the hospital? I (25F) have been with my Fiancé (31M) for a little over 3 years. One of the very first conversations we had about boundaries, expectations, etc when we first started dating was me telling him that I am still friends with a lot of my exes, and I don’t plan on ending those friendships. At the time, he said he understood and it was a non-issue for many years. Cut to 3 weeks ago, the guy I dated for all 4 years of high school got into a really horrendous car accident. There’s not an imminent threat on his life, but the seatbelt practically sliced him open and he’s been in the hospital for weeks getting surgeries and has been completely bedridden. As soon as I found out, I told my fiancé that I wanted to go home to visit him in the hospital. He flat out said no, and when I tried to have a conversation about it he kept talking over me saying “there’s nothing to talk about I’m saying no.”

Ah yes, the classic “It was fine until it wasn’t” relationship plot twist.

I got really annoyed and told him you’re not my parent, you’re my partner. You don’t get to just say no and there’s nothing else to talk about. He actually got up and left the house, and was gone all day and didn’t respond to my calls or texts. So I drove to my friend’s house and spent the night at her place. He didn’t come home until 4am that night, which I only know because he woke me up when he called me on the phone completely drunk to ask where I was. I was beyond mad. The next morning, I came home, packed a bag, got in the car, and left, without ever saying a word to him—he was completely knocked out the whole time. I sent him a text saying I was going home and I’d talk to him when I got back, then I drove 4 hours to my hometown and spent the rest of the weekend there.

Nothing says maturity like storming off and drunk-dialing at 4 AM.

I went to visit my friend in the hospital and he was very grateful that I made the trip and said it meant a lot to him. I was there for maybe an hour at most, and spent the rest of the time with my parents. When I came home on Monday, my fiancé and I had another huge fight about it. He told me that I had basically cheated on him by going to the hospital to see another man. Things have been super tense ever since. I don’t regret visiting my friend in the hospital, but I do think I went about it in the wrong way. AITA?

So, disappearing all day and drunk-dialing at 4 AM is fine, but a hospital visit is unforgivable?

Interesting logic.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This person says she wasn’t in the wrong at all…the fiance was.

This person is appalled by Fiance’s communication skills, or lack thereof.

This person says this is a HUGE red flag.

Apparently, “for better or worse” doesn’t apply when the “worse” is an ex in the ICU.

She needs to dump this guy like, yesterday.

