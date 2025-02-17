Fiancée And Baby Need A Home, So Son Turns Down His Dad’s Request To Co-Sign After Divorce

After his parents’ divorce, one man stepped in to help his dad with utilities, but now that he’s starting a family, he’s found himself at odds with his dad, who wants him to co-sign on a house.

When he refused, his dad claimed it was a betrayal. Is he in the wrong for prioritizing his future with his fiancée and baby?

Read on for the story.

AITA: Parents are divorced and they are selling the house. My parents got divorced and my mom moved out. I was still living at the house with my dad and I was covering the utilities which I agreed to help. I had been with my girlfriend (now fiancée at the time of their divorce). Well I pretty much moved in with her and was staying at her house during the week and going home on the weekends. It eventually changed to never really going back home unless I needed to speak to my dad about something. He’s been a heavy drinker for most of my life which he still is at this point.

Sounds like you’re just living your best life…with a side of “dad, please remember to pay the bills.”

Me and my fiancée have a baby on the way and we’ve been looking for a place to live and we found one. The only bad thing about the whole situation is that my dad is looking as well and he’s been bugging me about co-signing on a loan with him to get a house but he keeps telling me that he’s going to pay it off with the money from house when it sells. But he’s been saying that we could all move in together and I just don’t think it would be a good idea with the baby and I also don’t feel comfortable doing it and I explained to him because of mine and fiancées situation.

Your dad wants a family reunion, but you’re just trying to start your own chapter.

But anyways, yesterday me and her went to my dads house (that’s currently being sold) to pack some stuff up and he was leaving to go take a walk and he said to me that “I ruined him for not co-signing with him.” I’m feeling really guilty about it and it’s been tugging at my heart. I just want to know… am I the a****** and in the wrong for not helping him? Or should I have helped and jeopardized me and my fiancée’s future?

Is his decision to put his fiancée and baby first truly selfish, or is it the responsible choice?

Pretty much everyone on Reddit is in agreement:

Do. Not. Sign.

This person says how much of a risk it would be.

This person says it will only cause harm to his future.

And this person makes it simple: NOPE.

When family starts pulling you in every direction, sometimes you’ve got to draw the line—just don’t expect everyone to be happy about it.

This was a tough choice for sure.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.