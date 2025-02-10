First Time Mom Is Dealing With Early Parenthood, But Her Mother-In-Law Is More Demanding Than Her New Baby

It’s never easy being a new parent.

Not only does your whole life change in an instant, you’re having to learn how to take care of a tiny delicate creature, and negotiating all the hormonal changes too.

So it really pays to have good, supportive people around you.

Unfortunately for the woman in this story, her mother-in-law is proving herself far more trouble than her newborn baby.

Read on to find out what made her finally take a stand.

AITA for making it hard for my mother-in-law to see my baby? My boyfriend and I recently had a baby. From the beginning, his mom has constantly created a my family vs. his family situation. His parents are divorced as are mine. If it isn’t his family vs mine, she’s making comments about my body.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how the situation deteriorated.

Some brief examples are her demanding she be at appointments and ultrasounds bc “my mom gets to go” My mom never went to a single one or even asked to. Another example is when I did an at home blood test to know the gender. I had the gender sent to my mom because she was going to make a cake for us. The day we went over there to find out his mom called crying because it wasn’t fair that my mom already knew. We said we’d send her a video of us cutting the cake as soon as we did. She threw a fit and made my mom send her the gender before we cut it so that she knew too.

Yikes! Read on for more mother-in-law drama.

Then there was my baby shower where she got mad and uninvited me from dinner because I created a Facebook event for the baby shower before the physical invites went out. We have family out of town and I didn’t know the invites would take a week to mail out. She doesn’t have Facebook and claimed that she shouldn’t have to find out from Facebook and that’s how she’s going to find out the baby is born etc. When we tried to explain that the physical copies were one their way, she said that I should have thought more about it before I posted it “all over Facebook.” It was a private event.

And the comments just kept getting worse.

She also got mad that she wasn’t allowed in the room while I gave birth, and then made a comment that I wouldn’t be able to feed my baby breast milk because I’m “too small”? My final straw was when she was holding my 2 month old baby and the baby started crying. She said “well it’s because she doesn’t know me and she’ll never know our family like she knows yours”.

Let’s see how the new mom responded to these digs.

Because of that final comment I now try not to see her at all costs. I feel she is always rude to me and makes my life miserable. I know this strains her relationship with my boyfriend, but I just think these things are really rude and unforgivable, and I want to keep my baby from that. AITA?

This mother-in-law is clearly on the lookout for as much attention as possible.

She can’t seem to understand that it’s not all about her; it’s no wonder this woman wants to keep plenty of space from her.

Let’s see what folks over on Reddit thought about this.

Whatever her reasoning, this kind of behavior is never okay.

Sure, her mother-in-law is jealous. But she has no right to be – her child and his partner are living their best lives, and they don’t need to include her in everything by default.

Her mother-in-law’s behavior is toxic, it’s no wonder that she doesn’t want to give her frequent access to the baby.

No new mom should be spoken to like this.

