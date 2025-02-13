Her Friend Picks Baby Name That Sounds Like a Video Game Character, So She Laughs At How Absurd It Is. Now Her Friend Is So Upset That She Excluded Her From The Baby Shower.

When you’ve been friends since middle school, you think you know each other’s sense of humor…

…Until one of you picks a name for your baby that sounds like it came straight from a fantasy RPG.

Spoiler alert: not everyone thinks it’s funny.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for laughing when my friend told me the baby name they picked? My best friend (I will call her K) is pregnant, and we’ve been friends forever, like since middle school. We’ve been talking about baby names for weeks, just throwing out ideas for fun. She even joked about some really insane names, and we laughed about how some people pick the most cringe stuff. So I thought we were on the same page about what was reasonable…

Sounds like they were brainstorming names for a baby, not a future circus act.

Fast forward to a few days ago K tells me they finally picked a name. And it’s something straight out of Genshin Impact or Skyrim. Not the real name, but think Zephyr Rocket or Banjo Fox. I honestly thought she was messing with me, so I laughed. Not like a mean laugh, just a genuine reaction like… wait.. shut up, what is the real name? But nope. That was the real name.

It’s too late to take back the words.

She got super quiet and was like.. that is the name. I could tell immediately I messed up, so I tried to backpedal, but she looked kinda hurt and changed the subject. Later, a mutual friend told me she was upset and thought I was being rude.

Guess she was aiming for unique, but it ended up more ‘character from a video game.'”

Now, the real tea is that she had a small get kickback with our friend group and didn’t invite me. Like, literally everyone else was there. I found out after the fact, and its hard not to feel like its bc of the baby name thing. I really didn’t mean to be rude, I just genuinely thought she was joking based on our past convos. AITA for laughing? Or is she overreacting?? This is my best friend 🙁

In the end, it seems like what was meant to be a harmless laugh ended up causing a lot more hurt than expected.

What does Reddit think?

This person says she set OP up for this.

This person is totally on OP’s side, too.

This person says good for OP for being truthful–not everyone else would be.

Guess the lesson here is, never laugh at a baby name unless you’re ready to dodge the fallout.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.