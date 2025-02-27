Girl Was Brushing Her Teeth In A Busy Farmer’s Market, But She Thought It Was Weird That Her Mom’s Friend Was Offended By Her Behavior

Would you ever consider brushing your teeth in public? I don’t mean brushing your teeth in a public bathroom, but somewhere more unexpected, like at a farmer’s market.

That’s exactly what this girl did, and she doesn’t think it’s weird at all. She thinks her behavior makes complete sense.

She might be the only one.

Read the full story to find out what happened.

AITA for brushing my teeth in public at the farmer’s market? So while going to the farmers market with my mom and brother. My breathe smelled and I wanted to brush my teeth, so I brought my tooth brush and tooth paste.

As we walked out to the market I squeeze a bit of toothpaste onto my brush and poured some water in my mouth from my own water bottle to get some foaming action. I start brushing my teeth and make sure to keep my distance away from vendors and stalls. I am pretty much away from people, up until I walk up to my mom and she’s interacting with a lady or potential friend for her.

This is where it gets bad!

The lady looks at me funny and I pause brushing to say my breathe smells, continue brushing and walk over to a water drain hole by the parking lot to spit out the foam, the area is clear and the hole is intended for rain water to prevent flooding. The next day my mom tells me that what I did was really weird, and the lady that saw me brush my teeth didn’t pick up any of my mom’s calls, and it may have been because I was acting “WEIRD” brushing my teeth in public.

UH OH…

I genuinely feel bad that the other lady didn’t pick up my mom’s calls because I want my mom to make new friends and be happy. Now my mom is upset with me and told me to never brush my teeth in public again, and framed it in such a way that she didn’t want people to hurt my feelings or be unkind to me.

She still doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

At the farmer’s market no one really cared or treated me poorly. The only people who made me feel “weird” and bad about brushing my teeth was the lady who looked at me with glaring eyes and my mom.

YIKES! That does sound weird.

Why didn’t she just grab a gum or a mint?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

She should’ve grabbed some gum.

