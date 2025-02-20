Grandfather Claimed He Needed To Borrow Money For Home Repairs But Bought A New Car And A Hot Tub Instead, So His Grandchild Took Pictures To Show His Dad The Truth

If you barely made enough money to pay the bills but a family member claimed to need financial help to complete some home repairs, would you help them?

In this story, one teen’s dad does just that, but the teen realizes the person who took the money, his grandfather, was really scamming his dad.

The teen was not about to let his grandfather get away with this.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

Steal from your son/my dad? Enjoy getting removed from the family! So allow me to toss in some backstory before we get deep into the juicy parts. My Father has always been really nice to people in need especially family members. He would break his back for them (And literally has.) so you can imagine the lengths he went to just to help his Father. Although my Grandfather was a massive jerk he still helped him no matter what he needed even if it was something insane.

Grandfather is a little short on cash.

So here is where it all starts. My Grandfather calls my Dad and asks him for some money, not bad right? Just like one or two hundred dollars to repair his house, no big deal. A week later he calls him back for some more money but this time in a much larger amount. About two grand. Of course my good old Pops gave him the money.

OP understood what was going on well before his dad did.

This goes on up until the point he’s sucked out about 10k from my Dad for ‘repairs’. At the time I was only 16 but still was smart enough to realize that my Dad was totally getting conned by my Grandfather. This goes on for awhile eventually siphoning 23k from my Dad for his ‘repairs’.

Grandfather wasn’t exactly doing normal home repairs.

Then we see on my Aunt’s social media a picture of my Cousins and them at Grandpa’s house. We see a hot tub, new car, and really nice looking clothes on my Grandpa. I was mad at my Grandfather. We were struggling financially all because he wanted a hot tub, a new car, some clothes, and some beer. He never used the money for what he said he would. He basically stole it and bought luxury stuff.

How dare Grandfather ruin Christmas!

This is where I decide to get my revenge. My Dad didn’t want to tell any of our family members because he believed he would get paid back eventually. I wasn’t having any of it. This mans probably messed up my Christmas by sucking out all that money. I am NOT letting this slide.

A few photos should do the trick.

So I decide to take it upon my self and message every single family member with a sob story, making it seem like we were way more poor than we were by pulling everything out of our cabinets but some chips and a bag of goldfish and taking a picture of the barren wasteland. And at the time I lived in a room we built out of our garage. It looked pretty bad but honestly I thought it was dope, but since it looked so bad I took a picture of that as well claiming it was “Run down, we couldn’t afford repairs for my room and my parent’s room looks even worse.”

The photos worked.

Of course they were all FURIOUS when I sent this and all trashed him over the phone, some went to his house and harassed him over it. After the sad sob story I threw together they completely ignored his existence and went about their lives. After this happened his house turned into a run down shack since he never used the money he borrowed to repair it and wouldn’t be getting any so he could repair it.

The Grandfather called after getting a diagnosis.

Two years later my Dad gets a call from him bringing news that he has Prostate Cancer and he’s practically homeless. Ever since the family found out no one has talked to him, not even a text in the last 2 years. Basically pretending he didn’t exist. I ask to talk to him and in a cheery voice I say “I’m glad to hear it, and no, I won’t be going to your funeral. I don’t think anyone will. I hope you enjoy being alone for the last few years of your life!” I then pass the phone back to my Dad and return to playing video games. Not too sure if that was a bit much since he’s probably dead now and died alone, I honestly don’t know because I don’t care. But if you mess with my Dad we have a problem, and I won’t let it slide.

Okay, Grandfather was messed up, but the ending where his grandchild is happy that he’s dying is going a little too far.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

