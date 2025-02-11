Guest At Tropical Resort Puts Towels On The Best Lounge Chairs Even Though He Won’t Be Back For Hours, So Another Hotel Guest Throws The Towels In The Swimming Pool

At many resorts and even water parks there are lots and lots of lounge chairs; however, it can often feel like there are never enough.

If you don’t get there early you may not get a chair at all.

Often people will claim their chairs by throwing their pool towels on the chairs.

That’s what happens in today’s story, but one hotel guest is determined not to let an inconsiderate guest claim the best chairs when that guest isn’t even at the pool!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Threw sun lounger hoggers towels in pond. I’m currently on the tropical island resort of Hamilton Island in Australia. Yesterday I arrived at the pool at 7am when it opens, I noticed 7 sun loungers had towels laid over them already. They were in the best spot, with large umbrellas shading them.

They were so inconsiderate!

The pool gets busy by 8am and all sun loungers become occupied. The selfish people that ‘reserved’ their spot didn’t arrive until 11:15, well over 4 hours later. They only stayed in the pool for 1 hour. This really made me mad.

Time for revenge!

The next morning I sat on my balcony watching over the pool. As soon as I saw entitled Mr sun lounger-hogger heading out to claim his thrones, I followed behind and collected all seven towels and threw them in the pond next to the pool. I picked a prime position so I could witness their reaction.

Their reaction was worth it.

It was brilliant. They tried to accuse the new residents of the sun loungers but other people backed them up. They collected their wet dirty towels and after realizing there were no sun loungers, they left. Looking thoroughly annoyed. It was deliciously petty but worth it.

Serves them right for hogging the best chairs!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This reader might do the same thing on a cruise.

More hotels should have signs like this.

Sometimes crew members on cruises are helpful.

One resort in Egypt actually encourages chair hogging.

This happens on bus tours too.

Chair hogging is very rude.

They got what they deserved.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.